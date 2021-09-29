Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 24
10:59 a.m.: Robert A. Coons, 57, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:22 p.m.: Andrea Nicole Rice, 38, Anderson, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
Sept. 26
1:40 a.m.: Zachary Lee Coyle, 18, Grand Bay, Alabama, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
8:52 p.m.: James L. Catron Sr., 54, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Sept. 27
3:07 p.m.: Brayden D. Hurst, 25, Crittenden, Kentucky, was arrested on preliminary charges of reckless driving and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
5:53 p.m.: Wayne Colwell Jr., 50, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:06 p.m.: Antonio Jacob Rodriguez, 46, Monument, Colorado, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sept. 28
8:09 a.m.: Tyler T. McMillin, 33, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:46 p.m.: Brandy Mischell Collins, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of deception and assisting a criminal.
12:46 p.m.: Dustin A. Collins, 39, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as a preliminary charge of deception.
1:11 p.m.: Matthew J. Wichlinski, 48, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:51 p.m.: Daniel Holzer, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
8:18 p.m.: Donald A. Storie, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction of justice, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 26
10:39 p.m.: Julie E. Heist, 41, Fort Wright, Kentucky, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
Sept. 27
3:28 p.m.: Brandon T. Ball, 26, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Sept. 28
3:17 a.m.: Brian J. Holland, 24, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:05 p.m.: Troy J. Lewis, 54, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
