April 14

8:51 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 1000 S. and W. Chappel Road on the Franklin/Ripley County line.

April 15

4:17 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 6143 E. 900 S., Rush County.

Arrests

April 8

2:37 a.m.: Samantha Marie Tetrick, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and public intoxication.

8:23 a.m.: Isaac Lou Wallzs, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor and neglect of a dependant.

April 9

1:41 a.m.: Nancy Carol Conner, 71, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.

4:56 p.m.: Jorge Ramirez, 20, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.

9:01 p.m.: Cynthia Tia Hanna, 56, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

10:08 p.m.: William Henry Dreyer, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

April 10

4:02 p.m.: Megan Marie Danforth, 30, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

11:10 p.m.: Renotta Jean Januszkiewicz, 18, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and intimidation.

11:20 p.m.: Torron Emmanuel Porter, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.

11:20 p. m.: Zander Witham, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery committed with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and intimidation.

April 11

5:08 p.m.: Joseph Gregory Burns, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and public intoxication.

April 12

11:36 a.m.: April Nichole Christopher, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

12:43 p.m.: Bryon Douglas Roberts, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

April 6

6:20 p.m.: Sandra L. Baker, 47, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

6:26 p.m.: Raymond V. Steele, 66, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

April 8

2:07 p.m.: Ryan A. Hartman, 32, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving under the influence.

April 10

3:25 p.m.: Darin L. Reidenbach, 58, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of sexual misconduct with a minor.

5 p.m.: Michael A. Depedro, 27, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of sexual battery and kidnapping

Letts Fire

April 15

9:47 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 7301 N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421. St. Paul Fire also dispatched.

Millhousen Fire

April 14

5:44 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 7845 N. 1000 W., Ripley County.

April 4

12:27 a.m.: Jennifer Leigh Miller, 38, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication, operating while intoxicated, and operating with a controlled substance in her body.

April 5

7:59 p.m.: Carl Lloyd Foster, 38, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charge of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

April 6

2:25 p.m.: Bradley Sieber, 33, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic and possession of marijuana with a prior.

April 9

11:24 p.m.: Marvin E. Perez, 28, Liberty, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.

April 10

12:21 a.m.: Melody Patterson, 43, address not listed, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated with a minor passenger in the vehicle.

4:59 a.m.: Dustan Allen Lackey, 31, Muncie, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.

April 14

1:35 p.m.: Mackenzie Lashea Kassens, 36, Glenwood, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of cocaine or a narcotic, and failure to appear.

