Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
April 14
8:51 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 1000 S. and W. Chappel Road on the Franklin/Ripley County line.
April 15
4:17 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 6143 E. 900 S., Rush County.
Arrests
April 8
2:37 a.m.: Samantha Marie Tetrick, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and public intoxication.
8:23 a.m.: Isaac Lou Wallzs, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor and neglect of a dependant.
April 9
1:41 a.m.: Nancy Carol Conner, 71, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
4:56 p.m.: Jorge Ramirez, 20, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.
9:01 p.m.: Cynthia Tia Hanna, 56, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
10:08 p.m.: William Henry Dreyer, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
April 10
4:02 p.m.: Megan Marie Danforth, 30, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
11:10 p.m.: Renotta Jean Januszkiewicz, 18, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and intimidation.
11:20 p.m.: Torron Emmanuel Porter, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.
11:20 p. m.: Zander Witham, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery committed with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and intimidation.
April 11
5:08 p.m.: Joseph Gregory Burns, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and public intoxication.
April 12
11:36 a.m.: April Nichole Christopher, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.
12:43 p.m.: Bryon Douglas Roberts, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Arrests
April 6
6:20 p.m.: Sandra L. Baker, 47, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
6:26 p.m.: Raymond V. Steele, 66, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
April 8
2:07 p.m.: Ryan A. Hartman, 32, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving under the influence.
April 10
3:25 p.m.: Darin L. Reidenbach, 58, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of sexual misconduct with a minor.
5 p.m.: Michael A. Depedro, 27, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of sexual battery and kidnapping
Letts Fire
April 15
9:47 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 7301 N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421. St. Paul Fire also dispatched.
Millhousen Fire
April 14
5:44 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 7845 N. 1000 W., Ripley County.
Arrests
April 4
12:27 a.m.: Jennifer Leigh Miller, 38, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication, operating while intoxicated, and operating with a controlled substance in her body.
April 5
7:59 p.m.: Carl Lloyd Foster, 38, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charge of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
April 6
2:25 p.m.: Bradley Sieber, 33, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic and possession of marijuana with a prior.
April 9
11:24 p.m.: Marvin E. Perez, 28, Liberty, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.
April 10
12:21 a.m.: Melody Patterson, 43, address not listed, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated with a minor passenger in the vehicle.
4:59 a.m.: Dustan Allen Lackey, 31, Muncie, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
April 14
1:35 p.m.: Mackenzie Lashea Kassens, 36, Glenwood, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of cocaine or a narcotic, and failure to appear.
