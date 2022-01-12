Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Burney Fire
Jan. 11
2:19 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 5002 W. Old Hwy. 46, Greensburg. Tax records indicate this property is owned by James G. and Savanna L. McLaughlin.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 10
2:17 p.m.: Kristopher Allen Smith, 28, Nineveh, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:33 p.m.: Brian M. Hoover, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:41 p.m.: Patrick Jon Simpson, 38, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:34 p.m.: Gordon Gregory Daniels, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of meth.
Jan. 11
4:36 p.m.: Robert E. Scudder Jr., 61, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
7:50 p.m.: Autumn Jade Burgess, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Jan. 12
3:25 a.m.: Carli Cheyenne Imel, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Greensburg Fire
Jan. 11
10:14 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 604 S. Monfort Street, at Syd’s Cleaners.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 11
9:54 a.m.: Heather N. Byrd, 34, Sunman, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
12:14 p.m.: Ray A. Hensley, 60, Holton, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
2:08 p.m.: Dustin R. Gipson, 34, Richmond, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
2:50 p.m.: Mathew M. Hudson, 46, Dillsboro, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:52 p.m.: Kelsie A. Morgan, 28, Madison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 30
10:18 p.m.: Eric Dewayne Cox, 32, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15 or more.
Dec. 31
1:56 a.m.: Christian Thomas Jones, 23, Greenfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
2:18 a.m.: Kristin Faith Evans, 32, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
1:59 p.m.: Tony D. Pursifull, 48, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
10:30 p.m.: Ryan Matthew Pascal Booher, 38, Falmouth, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official, resisting, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and dealing marijuana.
Jan. 1
3:54 a.m.: Eric P. Brown, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, driving while suspended with a prior, and intimidation.
4:49 p.m.: Zachary Allen Miller, 28, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
7:34 p.m.: Heather Renee Hornberger, 33, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Jan. 3
11:50 a.m.: Kevin Samuel Meisenholder, 37, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and criminal conversion.
12:10 p.m.: Mark Edward Biddle, 61, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
1:09 p.m.: Zachariah Lee Pool, 30, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
2:49 p.m.: Desirae LaShawn Vogel, 21, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana and possession of a Legend drug or precursor.
Jan. 4
4:46 a.m.: Courtney N. Nolley, 24, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, battery against a public safety official, and resisting.
10:39 a.m.: Lee Victorro French, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on a revoked bond.
11:33 a.m.: Markeas Darelle Colen, 30, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
9:25 p.m.: Matthew Scott Bussberg, 40, Rushville, was arrested on two preliminary charges of failure to appear and a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Jan. 6
8:26 a.m.: Anthony James Blevins, 27, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended
11:06 a.m.: Daniel Bucio Boyzo, 27, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while never having obtained a license.
Jan. 7
8:09 p.m.: Danny R. Logan, 59, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
Jan. 9
7:18 a.m.: Benjamin Dale Wagler, 20, Milroy, was arrested on preliminary charges of minor consumption of alcohol and operating while intoxicated.
7:36 p.m.: Wendy Kay Reese, 37, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a syringe, and possession of paraphernalia.
Jan. 10
9:21 a.m.: Melinda Anne Mills, 41, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
2:43 p.m.: Keiara Weiskettel, 19, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
