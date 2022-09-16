Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Burney Fire
Sept. 15
8:27 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 46 and CR 1050 W. Greensburg Fire also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 14
6:49 p.m.: Karen Sue Gaerte, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
6:49 p.m.: Dale Douglas Perkins Jr., 49, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while having been ajudged a lifetime habitual traffic violator.
Sept. 15
9:03 p.m.: Jared Tyler Ronsheim, 28, Osgood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 16
12:46 a.m.: Janetta J. Spaulding, 31, Laramie, Wyoming, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 12
7:16 p.m.: Arodi Gomez Faries, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating without obtaining a license.
11:59 p.m.: Sabrina Lynn Bond, 28, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Sept. 13
12:53 a.m.: James A. Ingram, 36, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, obstruction, possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
9:58 a.m.: Tyler Jay Thomas, 24, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of sex offender registration violation, probation violation, and revocation of bond.
10:41 a.m.: Derrick B. Lakes, 34, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and interfering with reporting a crime.
1:19 p.m.: Scott A. Hornsby, 35, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
5:01 p.m.: Mark Allen Logsdon, 42, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
9:22 p.m.: Thomas J. Williamson, 25, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating with a controlled substance in his body, possession of a syringe, possession of cocaine or a narcotic, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Sept. 14
12:09 p.m.: Curtis John Smiley, 70, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
12:21 p.m.: Lisa Singh, 54, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a syringe, possession of a Legend drug, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
12:32 p.m.: Jessica Lauren Parker, 29, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of animal cruelty.
12:44 p.m.: Matthew Kyle Blanford, 32, Milroy, was arrested on preliminary charges of animal cruelty, possession of cocaine or a narcotic, and possession of paraphernalia.
Sept. 15
6:10 p.m.: Dustin Scott Gorman, 41, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
