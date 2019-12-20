Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Dec. 19
8 a.m.: Dusten Cyle McKenzie, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:24 a.m.: Jeffrey Monroe Horn, 40, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:29 a.m.: Christine Day, 31, Oxford, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:10 p.m.: Jason J. Patterson, 47, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of W. Hendricks Street on preliminary charges of public intoxication and operating while intoxicated.
Incidents
Dec. 19
10:27 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 400 block of E. Schott Street, Westport.
3:34 p.m.: Injury accident reported on Ind. 3 at CR 400 N. According to Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious personal injury accident Dec. 19 N. Ind. 3 at CR 400 N. The accident resulted in the death of Gregory A Phillips, 49, of Greensburg. No further information is available at this time due to it being an ongoing investigation, the sheriff stated in a news release.
4:31 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1400 block of S. CR 850 E.
Greensburg Police Department
Dec. 19
3:34 p.m.: Injury accident reported on Ind. 3 at CR 400 N.
4:31 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Dec. 20
12:47 a.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of E. Woodside Drive.
Westport Marshal
Dec. 19
3:59 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of N. Williamson Street.
5 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 2800 block of W. CR 1100 S.
Clarksburg Fire Department
Dec. 19
3:34 p.m.: Injury accident reported on Ind. 3 at CR 400 N.
Greensburg Fire Department
Dec. 19
3:34 p.m.: Injury accident reported on Ind. 3 at CR 400 N.
4:20 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1900 block of N. Nightingale Drive.
4:31 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1400 block of S. CR 850 E.
New Point Fire Department
Dec. 19
4:31 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1400 block of S. CR 850 E.
