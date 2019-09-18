Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Sept. 17
12:22 p.m.: Ian McCleod Himes, 25, Hobart, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:58 p.m.: Anthony J. Smith, 43, Rushville, was arrested at Lincoln and Main on preliminary charges of possession/use of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of a syringe, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
10:25 p.m.: Donald W. Gill, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
Sept. 18
12:02 a.m.: Laura Elaine Kinman, 33, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and possession of meth.
12:02 a.m.: Brian Keith Ricke, 51, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
1:37 a.m.: Robert Eugene Hall, 26, Indianapolis, was arrested in the 3400 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421 on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
3:33 a.m.: Edward Eugene Brown III, 22, Greensburg, was arrested at Ind. 3 and 46 on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Incidents
Sept. 17
3:26 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.
3:47 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3.
4:20 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 700 block of W. Park Road.
8:14 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1400 block of S. CR 850 E.
Greensburg Police Department
Sept. 17
7:01 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1000 block of E. Barachel Lane.
11:38 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of N. East Street.
11:45 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1000 block of E. Central Avenue.
4:20 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 700 block of W. Park Road.
8:50 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.
8:53 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Greensburg Walmart Super Center.
8:58 p.m. Drug investigation reported at Lincoln and Main.
Clarksburg Fire
Sept. 17
8:45 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 300 block of SW Santee Drive.
Greensburg Fire
Sept. 17
11:19 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 600 block of W. Central Avenue.
