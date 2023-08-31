Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Burney FireAug. 29
12:40 p.m.: Accident type unknown reported at W. CR 240 NW and N. CR 450 W. Greensburg Fire also dispatched.
Clarksburg FireAug. 29
5:01 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 8164 Longbranch Road.
Decatur Co. SheriffArrests
Aug. 28
8:01 p.m.: Nicolas L. Lopez, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.
Aug. 29
12:35 a.m.: Anthony James Shapow, 61, Selma, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
12:35 p.m.: Draydon Bradley Cain, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
10:28 p.m.: Randy Wade Rininger, 52, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Franklin Co. SheriffArrests
Aug. 26
4:45 p.m.: Dakota J. Gray, 27, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
Greensburg FireAug. 28
10:11 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at the Decatur County Community Foundation, 101 E. Main Street.
Aug. 29
9:08 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 1416 W. Springfield Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.