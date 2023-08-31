blotter

Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Burney FireAug. 29

12:40 p.m.: Accident type unknown reported at W. CR 240 NW and N. CR 450 W. Greensburg Fire also dispatched.

Clarksburg FireAug. 29

5:01 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 8164 Longbranch Road.

Decatur Co. SheriffArrests

Aug. 28

8:01 p.m.: Nicolas L. Lopez, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.

Aug. 29

12:35 a.m.: Anthony James Shapow, 61, Selma, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

12:35 p.m.: Draydon Bradley Cain, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

10:28 p.m.: Randy Wade Rininger, 52, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

Franklin Co. SheriffArrests

Aug. 26

4:45 p.m.: Dakota J. Gray, 27, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.

Greensburg FireAug. 28

10:11 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at the Decatur County Community Foundation, 101 E. Main Street.

Aug. 29

9:08 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 1416 W. Springfield Street.

