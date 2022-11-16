Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Burney Fire
Nov. 15
7:52 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 5186 W. Old Hwy. 46, Greensburg.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 14
4:22 p.m.: Brian A. Davis, 43, Osgood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
6:37 p.m.: Christopher Dale Merritt, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, intimidation, and pointing a firearm.
Nov. 15
12:36 a.m.: Quentin Antoune-Joevon Littlejohn, 34, Hamtramck, Michigan, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery resulting in bodily injury and confinement.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 8
7:15 p.m.: Gordon L. McIntosh Jr., 35, Harrison, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
Nov. 11
4:13 a.m.: Cody J. Smith, 37, Sunman, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
10:08 p.m.: Robert M. Johnson, 36, Maysville, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended (with a prior).
Nov. 13
5:37 p.m.: Casey R. Cupp, 30, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Greensburg Fire
Nov. 15
7:28 p.m.: Fire/smoke odor reported at 730 W. Main Street, Greensburg.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 6
9:21 a.m.: Lucas M. Mattix, 27, Carthage, was arrested on two preliminary charges of theft and a preliminary charge of forgery.
Nov. 7
9:31 p.m.: Brian A. Eck, 64, Falmouth, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
9:35 p.m.: Theresa A. Mounce, 64, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Nov. 8
8:50 p.m.: Thomas Michael Coffey, 64, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Nov. 9
7:29 a.m.: Nathan P. Kile, 29, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, criminal recklessness and criminal recklessness (aggressive driving/serious bodily injury).
8:16 a.m.: Walker Lee Rogers, 27, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
7:22 p.m.: Nathanael G. Davis-Hearn, 27, Chicago, Illinois, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
Nov. 10
7:42 p.m.: Nicky Yarbrough, 56, Glenwood, was arrested on preliminary charges of aggressive harassment, operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and operating with an ACE of .15 or more.
Nov. 13
5:30 p.m.: Jason Richard Mabis, 48, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
7:50 p.m.: Rebecca Nichole Jacobs, 33, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and resisting.
Nov. 14
2:39 p.m.: Hulbert Leon Baker, 44, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with an ACE of .15 or more and operating after having been deemed a habitual traffic violator.
