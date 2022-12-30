Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 28
11:26 p.m.: Nathan S. Haas, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, neglect of a dependant, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 27
9:51 p.m.: Amber J. Dyer, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
10:19 p.m.: Christina L. Chastain, 34, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of false informing.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 24
11:08 p.m.: Brittany Joann Bowman, 38, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Dec. 25
5:45 p.m.: Jeremy Lee Glover, 32, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Dec. 27
11:19 a.m.: Donald Wesley Dylan Lohrey, 42, Plainfield, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug.
Dec. 28
4:31 p.m.: Joel A. Rubio, 36, Fountaintown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of providing false information/failure to disclose.
9:36 p.m.: Darren Ray Collins, 21, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.
Dec. 29
6:31 a.m.: Harley Nicole Moody, 22, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
8:24 p.m.: Taylor Colvin, 25, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Dec. 30
8:14 a.m.: Brianna Renay Davis, 31, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery against a family member less than 14 years of age.
