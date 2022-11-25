Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Adams Fire
Nov. 21
3:50 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 9018 W 50 N., Greensburg. Burney and St. Paul Fire were also dispatched.
Burney Fire
Nov. 23
5:31 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 19513 E. Lake Site Drive, Hartsville.
Clarksburg Fire
Nov. 23
3:18 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 1164 NE Mohican Trail, Greensburg.
10:21 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and 650 N.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 21
8:12 p.m.: Brandy L. Barton, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Nov. 22
3:02 p.m.: Jared Tyler Ronsheim, 29, Osgood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Nov. 23
11:04 p.m.: Angela Marie Morris, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
Nov. 24
4:07 a.m.: Shirley Denise Fields Mercado Lozada, 38, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 17
1:53 p.m.: Brian K. Paul, 34, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of strangulation and domestic battery.
Nov. 18
10:04 p.m.: Alexis R. Lett, 21, Maplewood, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
Nov. 19
7:40 p.m.: Paige R. Christenberry, 21, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
Nov. 21
9:04 a.m.: Clinton W. Patrick, 46, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and domestic battery.
Greensburg Fire
Nov. 22
2:04 a.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at eastbound milemarker 141. New Point Fire also dispatched.
Nov. 23
5:35 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the Walmart Super Center parking lot.
6:55 p.m.: Fire reported at 1120 W. Washington Street, at ARCO Engineering.
Nov. 24
4:52 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 3900 S. U.S. Hwy. 421.Millhousen and Napoleon Fire also dispatched.
6:16 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at S. Michigan and Skyline.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 21
10:12 a.m.: Christian D. McKinney, 26, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
2:02 p.m.: Steven Aaron Tew, 44, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while suspended or revoked.
3:49 p.m.: Trey Jeffrey Alan Judd, 25, Milton, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
11:59 p.m.: Matthew Frazier, 46, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of marijuana.
Nov. 22
1:43 a.m.: Trentin Michael Hollin, 21, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and battery against a public safety official.
9:44 a.m.: Brandon Lyn Smiley, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
2:04 p.m.: Brenda Bond, 61, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
7:19 p.m.: Ryan S. Ritter, 23, Manilla, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
11:03 p.m.: Joshua Shane Wickline, 43, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and driving while suspended with a prior.
11:21 p.m.: Jason Thomas Cox, 33, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.
