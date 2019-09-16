Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Sept. 13
11:03 a.m.: Warren D. Bowen, 54, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of parole revocation.
2:08 p.m.: Ralph Edward Ball, 55, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of parole revocation.
8:01 p.m.: Garry P. Moore, 70, Edinburgh, was arrested at Michigan Avenue and Ind. 3 on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
9:50 p.m.: Adam R. Kitchens, 44, Mooresville, was arrested in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana/hashish, and possession of paraphernalia.
Sept. 14
Midnight: JoAnna Marie Peck, 49, Greensburg, was arrested at CR 850 E. and 350 N. on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
12:50 a.m.: April Marie Peters, 36, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1600 block of W. Kole Drive on preliminary charges of domestic battery, battery, resisting law enforcement, and disorderly conduct.
10:56 a.m.: Laura T. Meyer, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:40 p.m.: Brandon Joe Gay, 23, Greensburg, was arrested at CR 700 S. and 60 E. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
10:46 p.m.: Tammy Sue Hobbs, 46, Greensburg, was arrested in the 7000 block of S. CR 460 W. on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and battery.
11:23 p.m.: Shane R. Richardson, 39, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Gaston Drive on preliminary charges of domestic battery, aggravated battery, criminal confinement, robbery, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, and interfering with reporting a crime.
Sept. 15
1:29 a.m.: Gary K. Rigby, 56, Greensburg, was arrested in the 700 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
9:47 p.m.: Jeffery D. Parker, 46, Cave City, Kentucky, was arrested in the 7000 block of S. CR 460 W. on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
2:46 p.m.: Farrin Cheyenne Sloan, 24, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Sept. 13
7:07 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1200 block of S CR 850 W.
10:09 p.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of E. Barachel Lane.
Sept. 14
5:28 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 1400 block of S. CR 850 E.
11:37 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of S. Williamson Street, Westport.
12:06 p.m.: EMS trauma injury reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3.
1:24 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 100 block of N. Poplar Street.
7:30 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of E. Main Street, Westport.
9:46 p.m.: Resisting reported in the 7000 block of S. CR 460 W.
11:23 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 2000 block of N. Gaston Drive.
Sept. 15
12:57 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.
3:39 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 4000 block of N. CR 880 E.
11:41 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
Greensburg Police Department
Sept. 13
9:57 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.
10:58 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.
2:42 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 134.
]3:18 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of Smith Road.
5:13 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1600 block of W. Democracy Street.
9:50 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
10:09 p.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of E. Barachel Lane.
10:26 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of E. Tenth Street.
Sept. 14
12:50 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 1600 block of W. Kole Drive.
2:05 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 200 block of E. Central Avenue.
2:34 p.m.: Park violation reported in the 100 block of W. Wilson Street.
7:22 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 100 block of W. Walnut Street.
9:40 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2000 block of N. Gaston Drive.
11:23 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2000 block of N. Gaston Drive.
11:42 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1300 block of W. Main Street.
Sept. 15
12:09 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 900 block of W. Ann Blvd.
1:29 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 700 block of N. Main Street.
9:38 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported at Rebecca Parkway and Tarkington Drive.
5:59 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of N. Warren Street.
7:42 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 100 block of W. First Street.
10:49 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of N. Anderson Street.
11:05 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson Street.
11:41 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
Sept. 16
4:11 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
Clarksburg Fire Department
Sept. 14
12:06 p.m.: EMS trauma/injury reported in the 3100 block of N Ind. 3 bypass.
Greensburg Fire Department
Sept. 13
2:42 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 134.
Millhousen Fire Department
Sept. 13
1:23 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 3400 block of S. CR 300 E. Napoleon and Westport Fire Departments also dispatched.
Westport Marshal
Sept. 13
4:45 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of E. Main Street.
Sept. 14
9:29 a.m.: Fire/mutual aid requested in Jennings County.
