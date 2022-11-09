Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 7
8:50 a.m.: Kelly Renae Newhart, 37, Osgood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
4:37 p.m.: Jaremiah Wade Ogle, 23, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.
Nov. 8
2:33 a.m.: Ori Bengal, 45, Chula Vista, California, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and operating while intoxicated.
12:29 p.m.: Lonnie Hickey, 55, Sunman, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and resisting.
Greensburg Fire
Nov. 7
6:16 a.m.: Brush fire reported in the 1500 block of S. CR 400 E., Greensburg.
12:40 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 2000 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Nov. 8
6:12 a.m.: Injury accident reported at I-74 and N. Michigan.
Westport Fire
Nov. 7
2:09 p.m.: Controlled burn reported at 406 N. Maple Street, Westport.
