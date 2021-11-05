Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Nov. 3

10:48 a.m.: Michael Parker, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

1:24 p.m.: Dennis Charles Berger, 43, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3 p.m.: Timothy Lee Tackett, 52, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

4:58 p.m.: David Eugene Robinson, 54, Shelbyville, was arrested on a unspecified warrant.

Nov. 4

8:14 p.m.: Dylan Lee Williams, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Nov. 5

1:25 a.m.: Billy Ray Prince, 34, Hazel Green, Alabama, was arrested on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Greensburg Fire

Nov. 3

2:36 p.m.: Elevator rescue at Skybird Manor, 302 E. 10th Street.

9:22 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 611 W. Briarwood Way, Apartment A.

St. Paul Fire

Nov. 3

12:05 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on E. Washington Street.

