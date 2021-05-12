Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
May 10
2:15 p.m.: Kelsey Marie Lewis, 31, Aurora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
3:09 p.m.: Gary Wayne Miller, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:26 p.m.: Larry Wayne Knight, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
May 11
9:21 a.m.: Melinda Sue Howard, 51, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:16 p.m.: Justin S. Powers, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .15 or more.
May 12
2:02 a.m.: Christopher DeShawn Holmes, 26, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
09:37:52 05/09/21 Crash Pd I-74 / 132 WB, GREENSBURG.
12:24:26 05/10/21 Vehicle Theft 4290 W COUNTY RD 320 N; JUST SOUTH, GREENSBURG.
15:58:45 05/10/21 Crash Pd 14 E COUNTY RD 580 N, GREENSBURG.
09:49:56 05/11/21 Burglary 7037 E COUNTY RD 640 N, GREENSBURG.
14:02:49 05/11/21 Vehicle Theft 106 S POPLAR ST, WESTPORT.
Greensburg Police Dept.
08:21:28 05/09/21 Drugs / Invest 405 S EAST ST; SOUTH PARK CEMETARY, GREENSBURG.
15:16:14 05/09/21 Counterfeit 748 GREENSBURG COMMONS SHOPPING; SHOE SHOW, GREENSBURG.
11:11:07 05/10/21 Crash Pd 201 S BROADWAY ST; GREENSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT, GREENSBURG.
14:15:54 05/10/21 Battery 1015 N MICHIGAN AV; DSI, GREENSBURG.
18:30:28 05/10/21 Crash Pd N WEST ST / W WASHINGTON, GREENSBURG.
13:06:36 05/11/21 Crash Pd 790 GREENSBURG COMMONS SHOPPING; WALMART SUPER CENTER, GREENSBURG.
15:10:58 05/11/21 Crash Lsa 1000 E CENTRAL AV; GREENSBURG COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, GREENSBURG.
16:20:27 05/11/21 Crash Lsa 510 N EDWARD DR, GREENSBURG.
17:13:28 05/11/21 Crash Pd MCKEE / S MICHIGAN, GREENSBURG.
17:28:19 05/11/21 Crash Lsa 1315 N PARK ST, GREENSBURG.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
May 10
1:36 p.m.: Matthew Allen Southworth, 31, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
1:51 p.m.: James W. Lazzell, 50, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
3:24 p.m.: Ronald Kevin Reaves, 50, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and violation of community correction placement.
May 11
1:30 p.m.: Jeremie Ray Pate Sr., 45, Greenfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
St. Paul Marshal
