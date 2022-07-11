Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 9
2:27 a.m.: Adam Michael Cooper, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15% or more.
2:46 a.m.: Joshua D. Napier, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
2:05 p.m.: Chelsea Amber Walker, 38, Waldron, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended with a prior.
July 10
1:35 a.m.: Deshawn Cordarro Williams, 26, Eastpointe, Michigan, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a handgun without a license and operating while intoxicated.
7:16 a.m.: Donald E. Moore, 53, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana with a prior.
6:07 p.m.: Tamara Darlene Cupp, 63, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating while intoxicated with a prior.
Greensburg Fire
July 9
12:21 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 220 E. Central Avenue. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Alex and Jessica Hunt.
July 11
3:32 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 900 E. Randall Street (Elco Textron).
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 10
7:01 p.m.: Lindsay M. Baxley, 31, Milan, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
11:12 p.m.: Ryan C. Bishop, 34, Moores Hill, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
July 11
12:25 a.m.: Erica L. King, 36, Moores Hill, was arrested on preliminary charges of deception, resisting, and possession of marijuana.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 7
8:07 p.m.: Bryce Andrew Colestock, 27, Manilla, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with an ACE of .15% or more and operating while intoxicated.
July 8
4:01 p.m.: Jeremy David Frazier, 41, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
