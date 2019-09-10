Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Sept. 9

5:05 p.m.: Joshua David Redwine, 23, Crothersville, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on a preliminary charge of theft.

11:28 p.m.: Jose F. Garcia Garcia, 33, West Newton, was arrested at Michigan and CR 250 N. on a warrant alleging failure to appear.

Incidents

Sept. 9

12:52 p.m.: Domestic reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 134.

8:17 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1100 block of E. Pleasant Drive.

8:23 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 400 block of W. Millstone Road.

10:53 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson Street.

Sept. 10

1:02 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at CR 400 S. and 220 SW.

Greensburg Police Department

Sept. 9

10:05 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1300 block of N. Brantford Drive.

11:35 a.m.: Park violation reported in the 500 block of N. Carver Street.

11:44 a.m.: Park violation reported in the 200 block of W. Washington Street.

11:57 a.m.: Park violation reported in the 500 block of E. Washington Street.

1:27 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of E. North Street.

4:06 p.m.: Battery reported in the 1000 block of E. Central Avenue.

5:53 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of W. First Street.

6:25 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.

7:43 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

9:41 p.m.: Lines/pole(s) down reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.

10:46 p.m.: Park violation reported at Fifth and Ireland.

10:53 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson Street.

Sept. 10

12:37 a.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of N. Anderson Street.

St. Paul Marshal

Sept. 9

6:13 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 500 block of N. Taylor Street.

Westport Marshal

Sept. 9

7:42 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of N. Williamson Street.

Tags