Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Sept. 9
5:05 p.m.: Joshua David Redwine, 23, Crothersville, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on a preliminary charge of theft.
11:28 p.m.: Jose F. Garcia Garcia, 33, West Newton, was arrested at Michigan and CR 250 N. on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
Incidents
Sept. 9
12:52 p.m.: Domestic reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 134.
8:17 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1100 block of E. Pleasant Drive.
8:23 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 400 block of W. Millstone Road.
10:53 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson Street.
Sept. 10
1:02 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at CR 400 S. and 220 SW.
Greensburg Police Department
Sept. 9
10:05 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1300 block of N. Brantford Drive.
11:35 a.m.: Park violation reported in the 500 block of N. Carver Street.
11:44 a.m.: Park violation reported in the 200 block of W. Washington Street.
11:57 a.m.: Park violation reported in the 500 block of E. Washington Street.
1:27 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of E. North Street.
4:06 p.m.: Battery reported in the 1000 block of E. Central Avenue.
5:53 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of W. First Street.
6:25 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
7:43 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
9:41 p.m.: Lines/pole(s) down reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.
10:46 p.m.: Park violation reported at Fifth and Ireland.
10:53 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson Street.
Sept. 10
12:37 a.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of N. Anderson Street.
St. Paul Marshal
Sept. 9
6:13 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 500 block of N. Taylor Street.
Westport Marshal
Sept. 9
7:42 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of N. Williamson Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.