Burney Fire
June 5
4:27 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 50 S. and 850 W.
Clarksburg Fire
June 4
1:13 p.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 600 E. and 200 N. Greensburg was also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 4
12:25 p.m.: Don William Patrick, 41, Waldron, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:04 p.m.: Tracey Jene Roberts, 56, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
10:39 p.m.: Quinn A. Ramsey, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:04 p.m.: Jared Scott Ketchum, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
June 5
3:18 p.m.: Carlos J. Hammond, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as preliminary charges of obstruction of justice and resisting.
6:57 p.m.: Jacob Daniel Mullins, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Greensburg Fire
June 3
12:22 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 725 E. Kessler Blvd. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Michael Cubert.
12:53 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Main and Franklin.
June 4
9:18 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 333 E. McKee Street.
June 5
2:47 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Lincoln and 10th.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 3
10:54 a.m.: Blain Landry Adkison, 29, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
June 4
3:52 p.m.: Angel Rene Raider, 47, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal conversion.
4:07 p.m.: Allen Roy Gabbard Jr., 59, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal conversion.
9:09 p.m.: Earl W. Sweet II, 43, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior and possession of meth.
10:28 p.m.: Matthew L. Albin, 36, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
June 5
2:13 a.m.: Claudine A. Sellers, 49, Madison, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
June 6
8:22 a.m.: Juan A. Hernandez, 48, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while never having obtained a driver’s license and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
St. Paul Fire
June 4
2:41 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 6975 W. CR 650 N.
Westport Fire
June 3
7:42 a.m.: Out of county fire reported.
June 4
1:33 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 906 N. Ind. 3.
8:46 a.m.: Fire controlled burn reported at 13,881 S. CR 700 W.
8:48 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported at 906 N. Ind. 3.
