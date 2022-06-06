Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Burney Fire

June 5

4:27 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 50 S. and 850 W.

Clarksburg Fire

June 4

1:13 p.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 600 E. and 200 N. Greensburg was also dispatched.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

June 4

12:25 p.m.: Don William Patrick, 41, Waldron, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

6:04 p.m.: Tracey Jene Roberts, 56, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.

10:39 p.m.: Quinn A. Ramsey, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:04 p.m.: Jared Scott Ketchum, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

June 5

3:18 p.m.: Carlos J. Hammond, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as preliminary charges of obstruction of justice and resisting.

6:57 p.m.: Jacob Daniel Mullins, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Greensburg Fire

June 3

12:22 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 725 E. Kessler Blvd. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Michael Cubert.

12:53 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Main and Franklin.

June 4

9:18 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 333 E. McKee Street.

June 5

2:47 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Lincoln and 10th.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

June 3

10:54 a.m.: Blain Landry Adkison, 29, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified writ.

June 4

3:52 p.m.: Angel Rene Raider, 47, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal conversion.

4:07 p.m.: Allen Roy Gabbard Jr., 59, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal conversion.

9:09 p.m.: Earl W. Sweet II, 43, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior and possession of meth.

10:28 p.m.: Matthew L. Albin, 36, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

June 5

2:13 a.m.: Claudine A. Sellers, 49, Madison, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

June 6

8:22 a.m.: Juan A. Hernandez, 48, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while never having obtained a driver’s license and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

St. Paul Fire

June 4

2:41 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 6975 W. CR 650 N.

Westport Fire

June 3

7:42 a.m.: Out of county fire reported.

June 4

1:33 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 906 N. Ind. 3.

8:46 a.m.: Fire controlled burn reported at 13,881 S. CR 700 W.

8:48 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported at 906 N. Ind. 3.

