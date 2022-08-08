Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Aug. 5

3:04 p.m.: Tameka D. Brantley, 36, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

5:35 p.m.: Jerry Lee Jones, 64, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

Aug. 6

2:17 p.m.: Will Robert Hermesch, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

