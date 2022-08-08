Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Aug. 5
3:04 p.m.: Tameka D. Brantley, 36, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
5:35 p.m.: Jerry Lee Jones, 64, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Aug. 6
2:17 p.m.: Will Robert Hermesch, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
