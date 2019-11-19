Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Nov. 18

12:30 p.m.: Samantha Marie Bradley, 29, Greenwood, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.

10:34 p.m.: David R. Roaden, 53, Greensburg, was arrested at Main and Davidson on preliminary charges of possession/use of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

10:34 p.m.: Leonard Roaden, 52, Greensburg, was arrested at Main and Davidson on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Nov. 19

12:36 a.m.: Devin S. Phelps, 28, Connersville, was arrested at Ind. 3 and CR 120 N. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Incidents

Nov. 15

8:10 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 900 block of S. CR 200 W.

4:09 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 2000 block of E. CR 700 S.

10:05 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and Tara.

Nov. 16

12:18 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and Hessler.

Nov. 17

6:32 p.m.: Criminal recklessness with a weapon reported in the 600 block of S. Boulevard Road.

9:05 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 5600 block of N. CR 10 E.

Nov. 18

12:16 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 4800 block of S.CR 60 SW.

10:46 a.m.: Illegal dumping reported at CR 925 E. and 550 N.

1:44 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3.

Greensburg Police Department

Nov. 15

12:13 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1700 block of N. Memorial Drive.

5:48 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.

8:21 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 1600 block of N. Carver Street.

11:20 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.

Nov. 16

12:14 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.

10:28 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of W. Walnut Street.

Nov. 17

3:03 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.

8:55 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Briarwood and Carver.

Nov. 18

1:04 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

1:41 p.m.: Fire/lines down reported in the 900 block of E. Hendricks Street.

8:09 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.

9:07 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 500 block of W. Parkside Drive.

10:34 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Main and Davidson.

Westport Marshal

Nov. 17

5:41 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 3200 block of W. CR 1280 S.

Greensburg Fire Department

Nov. 18

12:17 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 900 block of W. Ann Blvd.

1:41 p.m.: Fire/lines down reported in the 900 block of E. Hendricks Street.

Tags

Recommended for you