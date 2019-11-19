Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Nov. 18
12:30 p.m.: Samantha Marie Bradley, 29, Greenwood, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
10:34 p.m.: David R. Roaden, 53, Greensburg, was arrested at Main and Davidson on preliminary charges of possession/use of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
10:34 p.m.: Leonard Roaden, 52, Greensburg, was arrested at Main and Davidson on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Nov. 19
12:36 a.m.: Devin S. Phelps, 28, Connersville, was arrested at Ind. 3 and CR 120 N. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Incidents
Nov. 15
8:10 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 900 block of S. CR 200 W.
4:09 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 2000 block of E. CR 700 S.
10:05 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and Tara.
Nov. 16
12:18 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and Hessler.
Nov. 17
6:32 p.m.: Criminal recklessness with a weapon reported in the 600 block of S. Boulevard Road.
9:05 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 5600 block of N. CR 10 E.
Nov. 18
12:16 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 4800 block of S.CR 60 SW.
10:46 a.m.: Illegal dumping reported at CR 925 E. and 550 N.
1:44 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3.
Greensburg Police Department
Nov. 15
12:13 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1700 block of N. Memorial Drive.
5:48 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.
8:21 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 1600 block of N. Carver Street.
11:20 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.
Nov. 16
12:14 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.
10:28 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of W. Walnut Street.
Nov. 17
3:03 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
8:55 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Briarwood and Carver.
Nov. 18
1:04 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
1:41 p.m.: Fire/lines down reported in the 900 block of E. Hendricks Street.
8:09 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.
9:07 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 500 block of W. Parkside Drive.
10:34 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Main and Davidson.
Westport Marshal
Nov. 17
5:41 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 3200 block of W. CR 1280 S.
Greensburg Fire Department
Nov. 18
12:17 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 900 block of W. Ann Blvd.
1:41 p.m.: Fire/lines down reported in the 900 block of E. Hendricks Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.