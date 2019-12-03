Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Dec. 2

2:03 p.m.: Natasha Alexandra-Marie Bultman, 23, Batesville, was arrested in the 1900 block of N. Greensburg Crossing on an unspecified warrant.

2:11 p.m.: Jerry Lee Jones, 61, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of N. Ireland Street on an unspecified warrant.

3:56 p.m.: Donald Keith Feeback, 31, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested in the 700 block of Greensburg Commons on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.

11:11 p.m.: Robert Scott Lark, 55, Greensburg, was arrested at Main and Broadway on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Incidents

Dec. 2

7:53 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 3100 block of W. CR 850 S.

9:12 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of N. Williamson Street, Westport.

10:47 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1500 block of N. Cayuse Trail.

2:32 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 900 block of E. Main Street.

4:58 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1200 block of S. CR 845 W.

6:59 p.m.: Battery reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.

Greensburg Police Department

Dec. 2

3:56 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of Greensburg Commons.

6:13 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of W. Sheridan Street.

New Point Marshal

Dec. 2

8:58 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 8400 block of E. CR 212 S.

Greensburg Fire Department

Dec. 2

5:53 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1700 block of N. Hessler Blvd.

