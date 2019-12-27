Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Dec. 26
7:20 p.m.: Sherri L. Vest, 51, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Dec. 26
6:24 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 400 block of N. CR 800 W.
Greensburg Police Department
Dec. 26
11:29 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.
5:41 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of S. Monfort Street.
6:47 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Court.
8:34 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.
10:37 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 800 block of W. CR 150 N.
Dec. 27
3:57 a.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
St. Paul Marshal
Dec. 26
1:01 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported on County Line Road.
Westport Marshal
Dec. 26
5:38 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 400 block of E. Bennett Street.
Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Department
Dec. 26
1:36 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 27,000 block of McQueen Road out of county.
