Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 3
4:03 p.m.: Heidi L. Jackson, 42, Holton, was arrested on preliminary charges of offense against intellectual property and official misconduct.
6:02 p.m.: Kaili Jenna Smith, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
7:59 p.m.: Tywaun Terrell Dorsey, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
May 4
8:17 p.m.: Christopher Leon Grant, 34, Loganville, Georgia, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
9:39 p.m.: Ezekiel Allen Phillips, 22, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief and burglary.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 4
10:07 p.m.: Shawn L. Hartford, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 1
11:11 p.m.: Brandon Lee-Tod Roush, 29, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and operating with an ACE of .15 or more.
May 2
7:47 p.m.: Antonio Alexander Caldwell, 40, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving.
10:31 p.m.: Rachel RJ Brady, 37, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and driving while suspended.
May 3
1:22 a.m.: Thomas Shover, 56, Anderson, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
8:24 a.m.: Johnathan David Rust, 27, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, resisting, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving.
10:03 a.m.: Nichole Joann Ringley, 40, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
May 4
2:28 p.m.: Rhonda L. Bowling, 54, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of compulsory school attendance violation.
9:40 p.m.: Evan Keith Kennedy, 31, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and domestic battery.
