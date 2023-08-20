blotter

Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Burney Fire

Aug. 16

12:54 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 1400 block of S. CR 1050 W.

1:59 p.m.: Crash type unknown reported in the 10,000 block of W. CR 100 S.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Aug. 17

10:04 a.m.: Sheldon Matthew Hearld, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

10:14 p.m.: Johnny Douglas Knuckles, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and public intoxication.

Greensburg Fire

Aug. 16

4:44 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 100 block of S. Michigan Avenue at Sinclair Dino Mart.

10:23 p.m.: Crash type unknown reported in the 500 block of W. Park Road.

Letts Fire

Aug. 16

Westport Fire

Aug. 16

