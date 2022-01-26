Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 24
8:10 a.m.: Ronald M. Lodygowski, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
1:26 p.m.: Angela R. Ruble, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:57 p.m.: Kenna Dawn Chaney, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Jan. 25
2:53 p.m.: Linda Carol Hughes, 30, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Jan. 25
1:02 a.m.: Clayton Kappes, 19, Versailles, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a Legend drug or precursor, and possession of meth.
Westport Fire
Jan. 24
5:07 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 3000 block of E. CR 1000 N.
