Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 25
12:15 p.m.: Sherri Bright Kalvig, 60, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:35 p.m.: Amanda J. Pfeiffer, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Aug. 26
9:21 p.m.: Desiree Taylor Elliott, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Aug. 27
Midnight: Farrin Cheyenne Sloan, 26, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Aug. 26
1:27 p.m.: Structure fire reported at Sintering Technologies.
Letts Fire Dept.
Aug. 25
3:01 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 4700 block of E. CR 1000 N. Westport Fire Department also dispatched.
