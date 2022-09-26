Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 24
10:38 p.m.: Alhousseinou Barr, 19, Florence, Kentucky, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of stolen property and resisting.
11 p.m.: Megan Renee Reidenbach, 33, Milan, was arrested on preliminary charges of shoplifting and criminal trespass.
Sept. 25
7:33 p.m.: Tiffany Marie Martin, 33, St. Paul, was arrested on preliminary charges of refusal to identify, possession of meth, and operating while never receiving a license (second offense).
New Point Fire
Sept. 24
9:21 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 8431 E. CR 200 S.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 23
11:38 a.m.: Shane M. Williams, 44, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependant (two counts).
11:39 a.m.: Sheena Williams, 38, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependant (two counts).
3:27 p.m.: Richard Allen Ramsey, 54, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and child molesting.
Sept. 25
2:04 a.m.: Joseph Edward Smith, 36, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with an ACE of .15% or more and operating while intoxicated.
Westport Fire
Sept. 23
1:53 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Pavey’s Gas & Mini Mart, Westport.
3:15 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 11,000 block of S. Ind. 3.
