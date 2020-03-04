Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
March 3
3:40 p.m.: Charles Ray Whitlock, 43, Lebanon, Kentucky, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:14 p.m.: Roy A. Hersley, 49, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of E. North Street on an unspecified warrant.
March 4
12:43 a.m.: Roger Dale Hazelgrove, 53, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of E. Fourth Street on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
March 3
3:19 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 900 block of W. CR 1250 S.
Greensburg Police Department
March 3
6:33 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 200 block of E. Washington Street.
7:43 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
10:47 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 300 block of W. North Street.
9:47 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of N. East Street.
11:40 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 500 block of W. Washington Street.
March 4
4:16 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Westport Marshal
March 3
2 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 1200 block of N. Kentucky Avenue.
New Point Fire Department
March 3
4:35 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 8400 block of CR 210 S.
