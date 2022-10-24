Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 23
3:25 a.m.: Bradley Ryan Dyer, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
4:01 p.m.: Anthony L. Craig, 36, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 21
3:12 p.m.: Nicky Yarbrough, 56, Glenwood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Oct. 22
11:35 a.m.: Brandon Ken Crain, 34, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of invasion of privacy and probation violation.
8:30 p.m.: Wendy S. Mount, 55, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with a ACE of .15 or more, operating while intoxicated, and operating with a controlled substance in body.
