Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Aug. 16
10:21 p.m.: Travis Lee Curtsinger, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, strangulation, and resisting.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Aug. 13
10:31 p.m.: Vigael Aguilar, 24, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Aug. 14
12:16 a.m.: Daniel J. Schuler, 47, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
Aug. 15
8:32 p.m.: Jessica D. Moore, 40, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Aug. 6
9:22 p.m.: Joshua Lee Hankins, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended (with a prior).
Aug. 8
11:16 a.m.: Rachael Marie Barrett, 37, Richmond, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
1:16 p.m.: Trae Allen Simmons, 35, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of knowingly damaging property with intent to defraud.
Aug. 9
5:13 p.m.: Joshua Scott Elliott, 37, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation, resisting, obstruction, domestic battery, and disorderly conduct.
Aug. 10
9:31 a.m.: Kenneth Miller Jr., 63, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Aug. 12
9:44 p.m.: Joshua A. Cadwallader, 43, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
11:01 p.m.: Ragen Michaela Sizemore, 26, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with an ACE of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated (with a prior).
Aug. 13
5:46 p.m.: David Joseph Sizemore Jr., 43, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with an ACE of .15 or more and possession of paraphernalia.
8 p.m.: Colleen Renee Dishman, 27, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.
8:02 p.m.: Victoria Elder, 27, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.
Aug. 14
6:23 a.m.: Miaya Faye Schimpf, 22, New Castle, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Aug. 16
12:55 a.m.: Robert Lee Erwin Jr., 33, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and providing false information.
1 a.m.: Kasandra Friend, 24, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a syringe, and possession of paraphernalia.
11:19 a.m.: Michael L. Bower, 51, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
12:38 p.m.: Charles W. Abney, 42, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.