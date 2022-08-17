Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Aug. 16

10:21 p.m.: Travis Lee Curtsinger, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, strangulation, and resisting.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Aug. 13

10:31 p.m.: Vigael Aguilar, 24, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Aug. 14

12:16 a.m.: Daniel J. Schuler, 47, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.

Aug. 15

8:32 p.m.: Jessica D. Moore, 40, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Aug. 6

9:22 p.m.: Joshua Lee Hankins, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended (with a prior).

Aug. 8

11:16 a.m.: Rachael Marie Barrett, 37, Richmond, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

1:16 p.m.: Trae Allen Simmons, 35, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of knowingly damaging property with intent to defraud.

Aug. 9

5:13 p.m.: Joshua Scott Elliott, 37, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation, resisting, obstruction, domestic battery, and disorderly conduct.

Aug. 10

9:31 a.m.: Kenneth Miller Jr., 63, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

Aug. 12

9:44 p.m.: Joshua A. Cadwallader, 43, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

11:01 p.m.: Ragen Michaela Sizemore, 26, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with an ACE of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated (with a prior).

Aug. 13

5:46 p.m.: David Joseph Sizemore Jr., 43, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with an ACE of .15 or more and possession of paraphernalia.

8 p.m.: Colleen Renee Dishman, 27, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.

8:02 p.m.: Victoria Elder, 27, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.

Aug. 14

6:23 a.m.: Miaya Faye Schimpf, 22, New Castle, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Aug. 16

12:55 a.m.: Robert Lee Erwin Jr., 33, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and providing false information.

1 a.m.: Kasandra Friend, 24, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a syringe, and possession of paraphernalia.

11:19 a.m.: Michael L. Bower, 51, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

12:38 p.m.: Charles W. Abney, 42, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.

