Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Nov. 23

10:32 a.m.: Shawndee Jean Wichersham, 45, Milan, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

3:01 p.m.: Chad Michael Allen, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:21 p.m.: Chasitie Tyson Bohannon, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:10 p.m.: Tessa S. Chuvalas, 34, Carmel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, and possession of paraphernalia.

11:10 p.m.: Jamie L. Vassar, 43, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana/hashish, and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.

Incidents

12:35 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 3800 block of E. CR 650 S.

4:56 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the Greensburg Commons Shopping Center parking lot.

Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Nov. 17

9:30 a.m.: Olivia G. Smith, 20, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Nov. 18

2:45 p.m.: Jason W. Burris, 44, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Nov. 19

5:10 p.m.: Tyler D. Wilson, 23, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy and possession of marijuana/hashish.

9:43 p.m.: Gayge A. Isaacs, 37, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Nov. 21

2:24 a.m.: Bryce D. Ahaus, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

2:46 a.m.: Michael E. Watson II, 28, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

5:29 p.m.: Kevin L. Paquette, 25, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, and criminal trespass.

8:25 p.m.: Stacie L. Melcher, 43, Sunman, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.

8:25 p.m.: Shannon M. Strassell, 44, Milan, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijana/hashish.

Nov. 23

Noon: Richard S. Ruble, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on a writ of attachment.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Nov. 23

8:54 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Central and Davidson.

1:49 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2100 block of N. Ind. 3.

8:54 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln St.

10:35 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. Carver St.

