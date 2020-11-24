Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Nov. 23
10:32 a.m.: Shawndee Jean Wichersham, 45, Milan, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
3:01 p.m.: Chad Michael Allen, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:21 p.m.: Chasitie Tyson Bohannon, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:10 p.m.: Tessa S. Chuvalas, 34, Carmel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, and possession of paraphernalia.
11:10 p.m.: Jamie L. Vassar, 43, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana/hashish, and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
Incidents
12:35 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 3800 block of E. CR 650 S.
4:56 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the Greensburg Commons Shopping Center parking lot.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Nov. 17
9:30 a.m.: Olivia G. Smith, 20, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Nov. 18
2:45 p.m.: Jason W. Burris, 44, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Nov. 19
5:10 p.m.: Tyler D. Wilson, 23, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy and possession of marijuana/hashish.
9:43 p.m.: Gayge A. Isaacs, 37, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Nov. 21
2:24 a.m.: Bryce D. Ahaus, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
2:46 a.m.: Michael E. Watson II, 28, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.
5:29 p.m.: Kevin L. Paquette, 25, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, and criminal trespass.
8:25 p.m.: Stacie L. Melcher, 43, Sunman, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
8:25 p.m.: Shannon M. Strassell, 44, Milan, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijana/hashish.
Nov. 23
Noon: Richard S. Ruble, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on a writ of attachment.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Nov. 23
8:54 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Central and Davidson.
1:49 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2100 block of N. Ind. 3.
8:54 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln St.
10:35 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. Carver St.
