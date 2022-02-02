Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Burney Fire
Jan. 31
7:35 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 210 E. Ind. 46, Hartsville.
Feb. 1
1:03 p.m.: Brush fire reported at Ind. 3 and 46. Letts Fire Department was also dispatched.
3:07 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2200 block of S. CR 1050 W. Letts Fire Department was also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 31
10:36 a.m.: Dustin L. Hankins, 19, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:44 a.m.: Deonte Dwight Haymon, 25, Gary, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:45 p.m.: Robert W. Hammond, 53, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
9:18 p.m.; Gary L. Hancock, 40, Chesterfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Feb. 1
9:31 a.m.: Justin E. McGuire, 34, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:30 a.m.: Alexandra Moore Duggan, 25, Madison, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
1:29 p.m.: Grant Ryan Snider, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:26 p.m.: Kendall Ray Hammond, 25, Muncie, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:10 p.m.: Mackenzie Taylor Griffin, 25, Milroy, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
11:33 p.m.: Brandon Lee Brei, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, resisting, and neglect of a dependant.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 25
11 a.m.: Stephanie E. Baum Dickens, 47, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Jan. 26
11:50 a.m.: Derek R. Gaddis, 31, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
Jan. 28
11:50 a.m.: Allen D. Isaacs, 53, Laurel, was arrested for a sex offender registration violation.
8:32 p.m.: Sean M. Bannon, 25, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
Jan. 29
1:45 p.m.: April D. Meckley, 42, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of a legend drug or precursor.
Jan. 30
9 a.m.: Garrett P. Pierce, 24, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
9 a.m.: Trevin W. Thalheimer, 31, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of rape, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
1:15 p.m.: Joseph K. Steele, 35, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
Greensburg Fire
Feb. 1
4:01 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at 1927 N. Carver Street.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 31
7:16 p.m.: Lee T. Frazier, 33, Lawrenceburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a legend drug or precursor.
Feb. 1
1:09 p.m.: Jacob Forsey, 20, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:35 p.m.: Stephanie A. Seabolt, 37, Albany, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:30 p.m.: Jon G. Werner, 42, Sunman, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 24
12:10 p.m.: Nathan Allan O’Neal, 34, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of interference with a drug/alcohol screening, possession of paraphernalia, and home detention violation.
1:43 p.m.: James W. Lazzell, 51, Greensburg, ws arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
6:35 p.m.: Nicholas P. Borreggine, 40, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of false informing.
Jan. 27
12:49 a.m.: Michelle Beth Ferry, 36, Bennington, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
7:28 a.m.: Bryan Lane Hundley, 26, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Jan. 28
6:02 p.m.: Mark Andrew Bauman, 44, Greenfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
11:28 p.m.: Dakota Lee Combs, 27, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
11:37 p.m.: James Kenneth Towles, 27, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and dealing meth.
Jan. 29
2:05 p.m.: Kasi Spivey, 33, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of school attendance violation.
3:49 p.m.: Melinda J. Hankins, 35, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.
4:30 p.m.: Nathan Lowell Gosnell, 37, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
6:05 p.m.: Jason Lee Dickey, 37, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
6:34 p.m.: Rachel RJ Brady, 35, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of school attendance law violation.
Jan. 30
1:59 a.m.: Seth Taylor Kochersperger, 35, New Parish, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Jan. 31
3:04 p.m.: Desstani A. Stearns, 23, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
