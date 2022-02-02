Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Burney Fire

Jan. 31

7:35 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 210 E. Ind. 46, Hartsville.

Feb. 1

1:03 p.m.: Brush fire reported at Ind. 3 and 46. Letts Fire Department was also dispatched.

3:07 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2200 block of S. CR 1050 W. Letts Fire Department was also dispatched.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Jan. 31

10:36 a.m.: Dustin L. Hankins, 19, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:44 a.m.: Deonte Dwight Haymon, 25, Gary, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

2:45 p.m.: Robert W. Hammond, 53, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.

9:18 p.m.; Gary L. Hancock, 40, Chesterfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Feb. 1

9:31 a.m.: Justin E. McGuire, 34, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:30 a.m.: Alexandra Moore Duggan, 25, Madison, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

1:29 p.m.: Grant Ryan Snider, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:26 p.m.: Kendall Ray Hammond, 25, Muncie, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

5:10 p.m.: Mackenzie Taylor Griffin, 25, Milroy, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

11:33 p.m.: Brandon Lee Brei, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, resisting, and neglect of a dependant.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Jan. 25

11 a.m.: Stephanie E. Baum Dickens, 47, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Jan. 26

11:50 a.m.: Derek R. Gaddis, 31, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified charge.

Jan. 28

11:50 a.m.: Allen D. Isaacs, 53, Laurel, was arrested for a sex offender registration violation.

8:32 p.m.: Sean M. Bannon, 25, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.

Jan. 29

1:45 p.m.: April D. Meckley, 42, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of a legend drug or precursor.

Jan. 30

9 a.m.: Garrett P. Pierce, 24, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

9 a.m.: Trevin W. Thalheimer, 31, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of rape, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

1:15 p.m.: Joseph K. Steele, 35, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.

Greensburg Fire

Feb. 1

4:01 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at 1927 N. Carver Street.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Jan. 31

7:16 p.m.: Lee T. Frazier, 33, Lawrenceburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a legend drug or precursor.

Feb. 1

1:09 p.m.: Jacob Forsey, 20, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

1:35 p.m.: Stephanie A. Seabolt, 37, Albany, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:30 p.m.: Jon G. Werner, 42, Sunman, was arrested on an unspecified charge.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Jan. 24

12:10 p.m.: Nathan Allan O’Neal, 34, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of interference with a drug/alcohol screening, possession of paraphernalia, and home detention violation.

1:43 p.m.: James W. Lazzell, 51, Greensburg, ws arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

6:35 p.m.: Nicholas P. Borreggine, 40, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of false informing.

Jan. 27

12:49 a.m.: Michelle Beth Ferry, 36, Bennington, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

7:28 a.m.: Bryan Lane Hundley, 26, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

Jan. 28

6:02 p.m.: Mark Andrew Bauman, 44, Greenfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.

11:28 p.m.: Dakota Lee Combs, 27, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

11:37 p.m.: James Kenneth Towles, 27, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and dealing meth.

Jan. 29

2:05 p.m.: Kasi Spivey, 33, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of school attendance violation.

3:49 p.m.: Melinda J. Hankins, 35, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.

4:30 p.m.: Nathan Lowell Gosnell, 37, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

6:05 p.m.: Jason Lee Dickey, 37, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

6:34 p.m.: Rachel RJ Brady, 35, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of school attendance law violation.

Jan. 30

1:59 a.m.: Seth Taylor Kochersperger, 35, New Parish, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

Jan. 31

3:04 p.m.: Desstani A. Stearns, 23, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

