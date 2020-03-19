Decatur County Sheriff's Department

March 18

8:59 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 7600 block of N. CR 800 W.

12:47 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Westport.

12:55 p.m.: Theft reported in the 5000 block of W. CR 500 S.

March 19

3:18 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 4400 block of W. CR 320 N.

Greensburg Police Department

March 18

3:17 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of E. Fourth Street.

7:11 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.

11:26 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of W. First Street.

March 19

12:10 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of E. Fourth Street.

12:37 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.

1:40 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

New Point Marshal

March 18

7:41 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Lake McCoy / Crestwood Mobile Home Park.

Westport Marshal

March 18

5:10 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of E. Main Street.

Greensburg Fire Department

March 18

8:20 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 1600 block of W. Park Road.

12:32 p.m.: Fire / gas leak reported in the 400 block of S. Broadway Street.

7:41 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Lake McCoy / Crestwood Mobile Home Park.

