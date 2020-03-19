Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Incidents
March 18
8:59 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 7600 block of N. CR 800 W.
12:47 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Westport.
12:55 p.m.: Theft reported in the 5000 block of W. CR 500 S.
March 19
3:18 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 4400 block of W. CR 320 N.
Greensburg Police Department
March 18
3:17 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of E. Fourth Street.
7:11 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.
11:26 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of W. First Street.
March 19
12:10 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of E. Fourth Street.
12:37 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.
1:40 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
New Point Marshal
March 18
7:41 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Lake McCoy / Crestwood Mobile Home Park.
Westport Marshal
March 18
5:10 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of E. Main Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
March 18
8:20 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 1600 block of W. Park Road.
12:32 p.m.: Fire / gas leak reported in the 400 block of S. Broadway Street.
7:41 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Lake McCoy / Crestwood Mobile Home Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.