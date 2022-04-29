Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 25
5:18 a.m.: Roy A. Hersley, 51, Westport, was arrested on four unspecified warrants.
3 p.m.: Kasie Leeann Barrett, 21, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
April 27
10:22 a.m.: William Theodore Houghton, 32, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
April 28
4:41 p.m.: Shellie Dawn Clift, 46, Greensfield, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 13
8:45 p.m.: Derrick B. Lakes, 34, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
April 14
1:50 p.m.: William J. Mathews, 64, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
April 15
11:20 a.m.: Rikki L. Vestal, 37, Terre Haute, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
April 16
4:11 p.m.: Johnathan D. Rust, 26, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:25 p.m.: Nickalus A. Pennington, 42, Brookville, was arrested on four unspecified warrants.
4:26 p.m.: Bridget M. Smith, 48, West Harrison, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal conversion and possession of a controlled substance.
April 17
8:25 a.m.: Robert O. Markland III, 28, College Corner, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and driving while suspended with a prior.
11:20 a.m.: Walker McDaniel, 77, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, disorderly conduct, and mischief.
8:28 p.m.: Thomas W. Simpson, 63, West Harrison, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, intimidation, and pointing a firearm.
April 18
9:30 a.m.: Nicholas Gregory, 40, New Trenton, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
April 19
2:50 p.m.: David W. Allen, 42, Metamora, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
April 20
11:51 a.m.: Jeannie A. Gabbard, 33, Metamora, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
April 22
5:55 p.m.: Brandon T. Maxie, 29, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and criminal mischief.
April 25
3:01 p.m.: Shelly M. Meadows, 44, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
Greensburg Fire
April 27
10:53 a.m.: Brush fire reported at W. Ind. 46 and Base Road.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 25
1:32 p.m.: Travis W. Baker, 45, Deputy, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:18 p.m.: Denise L. Sweet, 26, Sunman, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief and battery.
April 26
2:59 a.m.: Robert J. McVey, 29, Scottsburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.
6:42 a.m.: Kerie J. Stewart, 45, Osgood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
4:09 p.m.: Eric M. Adams, 37, Milan, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.
7:51 p.m.: Franchesca C. Bills, 32, Carthage, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
April 27
12:49 a.m.: Jillian D. Kissell, 34, Versailles, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
4:26 p.m.: Eric W. Wall, 35, Holton, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
April 28
12:44 a.m.: Josiah D. Huelsman, 33, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:40 a.m.: Thomas M. Hilderbrand, 39, Dillsboro, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 14
3:55 p.m.: Thomas E. McCoy, 41, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
April 15
3:17 p.m.: Stacy Nicole Turner, 35, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.
April 18
12:54 p.m.: Christopher Aaron White, 43, Manilla, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
April 19
12:51 a.m.: Andrew Cory McDaniels, 26, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of meth.
April 20
10:57 p.m.: Keith Robert Cohee, 35, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
April 21
10:04 a.m.: Tracy L. Hammer, 61, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15% or more.
3:50 p.m.: Marvin R. Mossor, 68, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of trespassing and criminal mischief.
April 22
1:47 a.m.: Craig A. Cox, 41, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating with a BAC of .15% or more.
April 27
9:26 p.m.: Kenneth Miller Jr., 62, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
10:40 p.m.: Christopher Scott Wilkinson, 46, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
April 28
12:56 p.m.: Frank Moralez, 26, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with ever obtaining a license.
April 29
12:47 a.m.: Bradley Edward Dishon, 58, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of habitual traffic violator (lifetime).
St. Paul Fire
April 29
2:10 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 400 block of N. Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.