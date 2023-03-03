Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Clarksburg Fire
March 1
12:48 p.m.: Brush fire reported at the 5500 block of E. CR 200 N.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 2
10:51 p.m.: Eric Jon Krueger, 49, Bay City, Michigan, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Greensburg Fire
March 1
2:25 p.m.: Brush fire reported on I-74 at westbound milemarker 134.
March 2
8:27 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 305 S. Franklin Street. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Boulevard Rentals LLC.
Letts Fire
March 1
12:16 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 5200 block of S. CR 220 SW.
March 2
5:58 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 2704 S. Water Plant Road, Westport. Westport Fire was also dispatched.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 27
7:58 p.m.: Daniel Keith Whitaker, 29, New Castle, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury to a pregnant family member.
Feb. 28
10:49 p.m.: Tyler Adam Walsh, 46, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
March 1
10:14 a.m.: Abigail Renee Quick, 19, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
10:54 a.m.: Haley Shay Ernstes, 28, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of escape and forgery.
March 2
12:22 p.m.: Michele Ann Britt, 45, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with an ACE of .15 or more.
