Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Clarksburg Fire

March 1

12:48 p.m.: Brush fire reported at the 5500 block of E. CR 200 N.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

March 2

10:51 p.m.: Eric Jon Krueger, 49, Bay City, Michigan, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Greensburg Fire

March 1

2:25 p.m.: Brush fire reported on I-74 at westbound milemarker 134.

March 2

8:27 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 305 S. Franklin Street. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Boulevard Rentals LLC.

Letts Fire

March 1

12:16 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 5200 block of S. CR 220 SW.

March 2

5:58 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 2704 S. Water Plant Road, Westport. Westport Fire was also dispatched.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Feb. 27

7:58 p.m.: Daniel Keith Whitaker, 29, New Castle, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury to a pregnant family member.

Feb. 28

10:49 p.m.: Tyler Adam Walsh, 46, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

March 1

10:14 a.m.: Abigail Renee Quick, 19, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.

10:54 a.m.: Haley Shay Ernstes, 28, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of escape and forgery.

March 2

12:22 p.m.: Michele Ann Britt, 45, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with an ACE of .15 or more.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you