Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 22
5:43 a.m.: Christopher L. Linville, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and driving while suspended with a prior.
8:22 p.m.: Tilak Gautam, 19, Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Dec. 23
2:09 a.m.: Brandy Tahawnee Westerfeld, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 22
3:04 p.m.: Tanner J. Reatherford, 19, Sunman, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:37 p.m.: Nelson P. Venter, 42, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
