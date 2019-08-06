Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Aug. 5
1:38 p.m.: Kristopher Dale Fette, 39, Homer, was arrested at Moscow Road and Michigan Avenue on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Incidents
Aug. 5
8:51 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.
10:45 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1100 block of N. Kentucky Avenue, Westport.
9:45 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 600 block of E. Bennett Street, Westport.
11 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 4400 block of W. CR 340 N.
Greensburg Police Department
Aug. 5
5:59 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Drive.
6:30 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.
6:34 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 700 block of N. Indiana Avenue.
6:54 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 200 block of E. 10th Street.
7:02 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 100 block of E. Jorim Drive.
7:33 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 200 block of W. Fifth Street.
7:55 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 300 block of E. Central Avenue.
8:04 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1500 block of N. East Street.
9:30 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 200 block of E. 10th Street.
9:42 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1400 block of N. Franklin Street.
9:55 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 400 block of W. First Street.
10:33 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1000 block of E. Tara Road.
10:40 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1100 block of N. Broadway Street.
10:46 a.m .: Vehicle break-in reported in the 300 block of W. Second Street.
10:49 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of W. Sheridan Street.
11:29 a.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of E. North Street.
12:24 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.
1:08 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1400 block of S. CR 850 E.
3:04 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 300 block of E. North Street.
3:06 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of E. Jorim Drive.
3:32 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
4:57 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1600 block of W. Trimble Drive.
5:40 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1400 block of N. Broadway Street.
5:53 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 600 block of W. Hendricks Street.
5:54 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 900 block of N. Home Street.
6:20 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 100 block of W. McKee Street.
6:23 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1100 block of N. Broadway Street.
8:43 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson Street.
9:32 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.
11 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 4400 block of W. CR 340 N.
Aug. 6
12:24 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of E. Barachel Lane.
