Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Aug. 5

1:38 p.m.: Kristopher Dale Fette, 39, Homer, was arrested at Moscow Road and Michigan Avenue on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Incidents

Aug. 5

8:51 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.

10:45 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1100 block of N. Kentucky Avenue, Westport.

9:45 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 600 block of E. Bennett Street, Westport.

11 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 4400 block of W. CR 340 N.

Greensburg Police Department

Aug. 5

5:59 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Drive.

6:30 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.

6:34 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 700 block of N. Indiana Avenue.

6:54 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 200 block of E. 10th Street.

7:02 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 100 block of E. Jorim Drive.

7:33 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 200 block of W. Fifth Street.

7:55 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 300 block of E. Central Avenue.

8:04 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1500 block of N. East Street.

9:30 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 200 block of E. 10th Street.

9:42 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1400 block of N. Franklin Street.

9:55 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 400 block of W. First Street.

10:33 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1000 block of E. Tara Road.

10:40 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1100 block of N. Broadway Street.

10:46 a.m .: Vehicle break-in reported in the 300 block of W. Second Street.

10:49 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of W. Sheridan Street.

11:29 a.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of E. North Street.

12:24 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.

1:08 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1400 block of S. CR 850 E.

3:04 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 300 block of E. North Street.

3:06 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of E. Jorim Drive.

3:32 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

4:57 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1600 block of W. Trimble Drive.

5:40 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1400 block of N. Broadway Street.

5:53 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 600 block of W. Hendricks Street.

5:54 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 900 block of N. Home Street.

6:20 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 100 block of W. McKee Street.

6:23 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1100 block of N. Broadway Street.

8:43 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson Street.

9:32 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.

11 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 4400 block of W. CR 340 N.

Aug. 6

12:24 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of E. Barachel Lane.

