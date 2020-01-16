Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Jan. 15
6:02 p.m.: Christopher Lee Linville, 34, Greensburg, was arrested in the 800 block of W. Walnut Street on an unspecified warrant.
8:07 p.m.: Vanessa RC Motz, 30, Greensburg, was arrested at Michigan and Memorial on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
9:57 p.m.: Evan Anthony Young, 22, Greensburg, was arrested at Franklin and Washington on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Jan. 15
12:58 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3.
5:34 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 1600 block of E. Main Street, Westport.
8:07 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and Memorial.
Jan. 16
2:59 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.
Greensburg Police Department
Jan. 15
7:44 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of W. Second Street.
12:16 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Main and East.
12:21 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 2200 block of N. Ind. 3.
Westport Marshal
Jan. 15
12:58 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3.
5:34 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 1600 block of E. Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.