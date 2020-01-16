Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Jan. 15

6:02 p.m.: Christopher Lee Linville, 34, Greensburg, was arrested in the 800 block of W. Walnut Street on an unspecified warrant.

8:07 p.m.: Vanessa RC Motz, 30, Greensburg, was arrested at Michigan and Memorial on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

9:57 p.m.: Evan Anthony Young, 22, Greensburg, was arrested at Franklin and Washington on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

Jan. 15

12:58 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3.

5:34 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 1600 block of E. Main Street, Westport.

8:07 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and Memorial.

Jan. 16

2:59 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.

Greensburg Police Department

Jan. 15

7:44 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of W. Second Street.

12:16 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Main and East.

12:21 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 2200 block of N. Ind. 3.

Westport Marshal

Jan. 15

12:58 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3.

5:34 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 1600 block of E. Main Street.

