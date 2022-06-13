Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 10
8:03 p.m.: Jerry Lee Jones, 64, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
8:43 p.m.: Christopher Edwin Mushrush, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
June 11
8:07 p.m.: Anthony Neil Bruce, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
9:49 p.m.: Levy Wayne Littrell, 30, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of making a false identity statement.
Greensburg Fire
June 12
4:35 p.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at westbound milemarker 141. New Point Fire also dispatched.
7:07 p.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at westbound milemarker 141. New Point Fire also dispatched.
7:10 p.m.: Crash type unknown reported in the 500 block of N. Ind. 3. Letts and Westport Fire also dispatched.
New Point Fire
June 11
6:27 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 27,000 block of Mid Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.