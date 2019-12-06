Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Dec. 5
11:58 a.m.: Jeffrey S. Bates, 47, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:19 p.m.: Donald Keith Feeback, 31, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1500 block of N. Commerce West on preliminary charges of battery on a public safety officer, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
7:47 p.m.: Wayne L. Schie, 37, Greensburg, was arrested at Ireland and Park on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
8:21 p.m.: Timothy Wayne Willman, 21, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of W. Walnut Street on a preliminary charge of intimidation.
Dec. 6
12:55 a.m.: Tasi Michelle Shaw, 38, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of N. East Street on a preliminary charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Incidents
Dec. 5
10:49 a.m.: Illegal dumping reported at CR 60 E. and 600 S.
12:19 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 1500 block of N. Commerce West.
10:27 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 200 block of S. Elizabeth Street, Westport.
Greensburg Police Department
Dec. 5
12:10 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 900 block of Kathy’s Way.
3:18 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of N. Anderson Street.
5:52 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
6:48 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of W. Gaston Drive.
7:47 p.m.: Disorderly person reported at Ireland and Park.
8:21 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 100 block of W. Walnut Street.
8:56 p.m.: Fight reported in the 700 block of W. Ninth Street.
9:16 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Carver and Michigan.
Dec. 6
12:55 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of N. East Street.
St. Paul Marshal
Dec. 5
6:05 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 400 block of N. Taylor Street.
Westport Marshal
Dec. 5
10:27 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 200 block of S. Elizabeth Street.
