Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.
March 23
7:34 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 4300 block of N. CR 700 E.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
March 19
9 a.m.: David P. Wade, 52, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:20 p.m.: Donald E. Moore, 52, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
March 20
7:08 p.m.: Brian Keith Kunze, 39, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of interfering with law enforcement.
March 22
10:49 p.m.: Dylan Ray Sade, 28, Norman, Oklahoma, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
March 23
9:04 a.m.: Bradley Todd Alexander, 33, Nineveh, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:42 p.m.: Brian Keith Kunze, 39, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of dealing meth.
Incidents
March 23
7:45 a.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported at Ind. 46 and CR 850 E.
Greensburg Police Dept.
March 23
9:30 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of W. Washington St.
2:10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1100 block of N. Lincoln St.
3:37 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 700 block of W. Main St.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
March 22
7:36 pm.: Deanna Kay Hughes-Meal, 44, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Westport Marshal
March 23
11:42 p.m.: Battery reported in the 400 block of N. Range St.
