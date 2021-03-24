Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.

March 23

7:34 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 4300 block of N. CR 700 E.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

March 19

9 a.m.: David P. Wade, 52, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

2:20 p.m.: Donald E. Moore, 52, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

March 20

7:08 p.m.: Brian Keith Kunze, 39, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of interfering with law enforcement.

March 22

10:49 p.m.: Dylan Ray Sade, 28, Norman, Oklahoma, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.

March 23

9:04 a.m.: Bradley Todd Alexander, 33, Nineveh, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

7:42 p.m.: Brian Keith Kunze, 39, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of dealing meth.

Incidents

March 23

7:45 a.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported at Ind. 46 and CR 850 E.

Greensburg Police Dept.

March 23

9:30 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of W. Washington St.

2:10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1100 block of N. Lincoln St.

3:37 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 700 block of W. Main St.

Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

March 22

7:36 pm.: Deanna Kay Hughes-Meal, 44, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Westport Marshal

March 23

11:42 p.m.: Battery reported in the 400 block of N. Range St.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you