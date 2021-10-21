Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 20
6:40 a.m.: Anthony Drake Allen, 30, Scottsburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended with a prior.
4:49 p.m.: Tonya L. Steinhorst, 50, Clarksburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.
