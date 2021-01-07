Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Adams Fire Dept.
Jan. 6
6:02 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 350 W. and 400 N. St. Paul Fire Dept. was also dispatched.
Batesville Police Dept.
Jan. 6
3:23 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Delaware Road and CR 1100 N.
Decatur Do. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Jan. 6
1:47 p.m.: Heather A. Denney, 45, Vevay, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
Jan. 7
11:18 a.m.: Nicole R. Moorman, 34, city of residence not listed, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:09 p.m.: Anita Marie Wieczkowski, 60, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
11:36 p.m.: Bryan Scott Vanbuskirk, 52, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Jan. 8
3:40 a.m.: Timothy Christian Rushton, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of indecent exposure and possession of meth.
Incidents
Jan. 6
5:18 p.m.: Fight reported in the 5600 block of N. CR 420 W.
6:02 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 350 W. and 400 N.
7:25 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 9300 block of W. CR 1400 S.
Jan. 7
2:48 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson St.
8:11 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at CR 80 NE and 120 E.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Jan. 6
1:55 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1400 block of W. Ashford Dr.
7:34 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of N. Lincoln St.
Jan. 7
12:53 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Carver and Ninth.
2:48 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson St.
4:02 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 2300 block of N. Broadway St.
5:22 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of E. Washington St.
Jan. 8
3:40 a.m.: Public indecency reported in the 700 block of W. Main St.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Jan. 7
11:37 a.m.: Theft reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Jan. 6
4:35 p.m.: Brytani Nichole Kimmons, 25, Brookville, was arrested due to revocation of her bail bond.
8:23 p.m.: Tiphany Jodawn Basso, 43, Fort Stewart, Ga., was arrested on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependant.
9:07 p.m.: John JS Schwartz Jr., 42, St. Paul, was arrested on a preliminary charge of violation of a community correction placement.
Jan. 7
10:07 a.m.: Daniel Richard Lucas, 49, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
11:48 a.m.: Billy Ray Lewis, 57, Knightstown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.