Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Adams Fire Dept.

Jan. 6

6:02 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 350 W. and 400 N. St. Paul Fire Dept. was also dispatched.

Batesville Police Dept.

Jan. 6

3:23 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Delaware Road and CR 1100 N.

Decatur Do. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

Jan. 6

1:47 p.m.: Heather A. Denney, 45, Vevay, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

Jan. 7

11:18 a.m.: Nicole R. Moorman, 34, city of residence not listed, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:09 p.m.: Anita Marie Wieczkowski, 60, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

11:36 p.m.: Bryan Scott Vanbuskirk, 52, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Jan. 8

3:40 a.m.: Timothy Christian Rushton, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of indecent exposure and possession of meth.

Incidents

Jan. 6

5:18 p.m.: Fight reported in the 5600 block of N. CR 420 W.

6:02 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 350 W. and 400 N.

7:25 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 9300 block of W. CR 1400 S.

Jan. 7

2:48 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson St.

8:11 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at CR 80 NE and 120 E.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Jan. 6

1:55 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1400 block of W. Ashford Dr.

7:34 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of N. Lincoln St.

Jan. 7

12:53 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Carver and Ninth.

2:48 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson St.

4:02 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 2300 block of N. Broadway St.

5:22 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of E. Washington St.

Jan. 8

3:40 a.m.: Public indecency reported in the 700 block of W. Main St.

Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Jan. 7

11:37 a.m.: Theft reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.

Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Jan. 6

4:35 p.m.: Brytani Nichole Kimmons, 25, Brookville, was arrested due to revocation of her bail bond.

8:23 p.m.: Tiphany Jodawn Basso, 43, Fort Stewart, Ga., was arrested on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependant.

9:07 p.m.: John JS Schwartz Jr., 42, St. Paul, was arrested on a preliminary charge of violation of a community correction placement.

Jan. 7

10:07 a.m.: Daniel Richard Lucas, 49, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.

11:48 a.m.: Billy Ray Lewis, 57, Knightstown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.

