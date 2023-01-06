Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 4
10:22 p.m.: Ronald Keith Christian, 50, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of stolen property and possession of marijuana.
10:22 p.m.: Andrea Lynne Daggett, 36, St. Lyons, Michigan, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of stolen property.
Jan. 5
7:07 p.m.: Jesus Daniel, 24, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of dealing marijuana.
7:07 p.m.: Bustamante Orlando Sixtega, 24, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license with a prior.
Greensburg Fire
Jan. 4
5:58 a.m.: Property damage accident reported on I-74 at eastbound milemarker 137.
8:06 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 4800 block of S. US 421. Napoleon Fire also dispatched.
12:55 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at CR 350 W and 950 S. Letts and Westport Fire were also dispatched.
Jan. 5
2:26 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
11:08 p.m.: Larry W. Fugate, 52, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
11:08 p.m.: Tommy Randell Karr, 64, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Millhousen Fire
Jan. 4
6:02 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 7848 N 1000 W.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 3
2:27 p.m.: Colin Lee Shopher, 41, Muncie, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
10:40 p.m.: Michael Cummins, 54, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Jan. 4
3:27 p.m.: Nicholas Shane Rairdon, 26, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battering in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age, domestic battery resulting in injury to a pregnant family member, domestic battery resulting in serious injury, and resisting.
Jan. 5
10:27 a.m.: Darin Timothy Cregar, 55, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, strangulation, and criminal trespass.
Jan. 6
3:33 a.m.: James Lee Thompson, 23, Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and possession of marijuana.
3:47 a.m.: Kayleigh Danielle Bowling, 26, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
