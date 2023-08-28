blotter

Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 25

3:29 p.m.: Crash type unknown in the 5000 block of N. Ind. 3. Greensburg Fire also dispatched.

Arrests

Aug. 28

12:43 a.m.: Angela Cooper, 44, Anderson, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating with a controlled substance in body, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Aug. 25

7:55 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 406 N. Broadway Street.

Aug. 26

9:21 p.m.: Crash type unknown reported at 1340 E. Hunter Robins Way.

Aug. 27

7:37 p.m.: Injury accident reported at W. Veterans Way and W. Smith Road.

8:20 p.m.: Elevator rescue reported at 737 N. West Street.

Aug. 26

9:08 p.m.: Shots fired reported at 7880 N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.

