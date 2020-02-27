Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Feb. 26
7:23 a.m.: Mollibeth Alexis Stout, 19, Westport, was arrested at Ind. 3 and 46 on preliminary charges of criminal possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana/hashish oil, dealing a Schedule IV substance, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated.
9:55 a.m.: Ronald W. Sproles, 52, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:22 p.m.: Robert Delford Wayne Ailes, 19, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:57 p.m.: Jonathan Keith Jordan, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street on a preliminary charge of forgery/counterfeiting.
Incidents
Feb. 26
5:14 a.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 300 S. and 850 E.
3:58 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 5500 block of N. Ind. 3.
6:46 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of W. Underwood Drive, Westport.
7:29 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 7500 block of W. CR 100 N.
Greensburg Police Department
Feb. 26
7:23 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and 46.
7:06 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 900 block of N. Tralan Drive.
8:14 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.
8:57 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.
Westport Marshal
Feb. 26
2:12 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of E. North Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
Feb. 26
7:06 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 900 block of N. Tralan Drive.
New Point Fire Department
Feb. 26
5:14 a.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 300 S. and 850 E.
Westport Fire Department
Feb. 26
2:12 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of E. North Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.