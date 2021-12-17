Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Fire
Dec. 13
6:33 p.m.: Brush fire reported at Ind. 3 and CR 400 N.
Dec. 15
7:34 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 11,000 block of Buena Vista Road.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 13
3:08 p.m.: Jonah Edward Clark, 26, of Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Dec. 14
12:20 p.m.: Libby Jane Henningsen, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of a syringe.
3:59 p.m.: Johnathon Allen Burbridge, 30, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Dec. 15
11:45 a.m.: Matthew Charles Tuck, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of child molesting.
3:03 p.m.: Jeffrey Barrow, 45, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Dec. 17
12:46 a.m.: Tanner Joseph Carman, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
New Point Fire
Dec. 15
7:09 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 212 S. CR 850 E., New Point.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 16
1:32 p.m.: James A. Sizemore, 55, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 10
9:05 p.m.: Jeffrey A. Smith, 47, Leoma, Tennessee, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine/narcotic, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and resisting.
Dec. 14
5:13 p.m.: Jordan Michael Palmer, 27, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Dec. 15
11:51 p.m.: Jerry E. Stanley, 56, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana with a prior.
Dec. 16
12:51 a.m.: Tyla Jo Arme, 31, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with a BAC of .15 or more, operating with a controlled substance in the body, and operating while intoxicated with a prior.
