Clarksburg Fire

Dec. 13

6:33 p.m.: Brush fire reported at Ind. 3 and CR 400 N.

Dec. 15

7:34 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 11,000 block of Buena Vista Road.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Dec. 13

3:08 p.m.: Jonah Edward Clark, 26, of Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Dec. 14

12:20 p.m.: Libby Jane Henningsen, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of a syringe.

3:59 p.m.: Johnathon Allen Burbridge, 30, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Dec. 15

11:45 a.m.: Matthew Charles Tuck, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of child molesting.

3:03 p.m.: Jeffrey Barrow, 45, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Dec. 17

12:46 a.m.: Tanner Joseph Carman, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

New Point Fire

Dec. 15

7:09 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 212 S. CR 850 E., New Point.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Dec. 16

1:32 p.m.: James A. Sizemore, 55, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Dec. 10

9:05 p.m.: Jeffrey A. Smith, 47, Leoma, Tennessee, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine/narcotic, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and resisting.

Dec. 14

5:13 p.m.: Jordan Michael Palmer, 27, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

Dec. 15

11:51 p.m.: Jerry E. Stanley, 56, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana with a prior.

Dec. 16

12:51 a.m.: Tyla Jo Arme, 31, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with a BAC of .15 or more, operating with a controlled substance in the body, and operating while intoxicated with a prior.

