Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Adams Fire Dept.
Dec. 30
9:05 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 3200 block of N. CR 250 W.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Dec. 30
3:49 p.m.: Dominique D. Chatman, 36, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:39 p.m.: James Randall Hollin, 52, Berea, Ky., was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, sexual battery, obstruction of justice, and resisting.
Dec. 31
1:22 a.m.: Isaac Boone Hathaway, 19, Danville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of maintaining a common nuisance.
1:22 a.m.: Nathaniel Thomas Powers, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, visiting a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia.
1:22 a.m.: Gregory Michael Robbins, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of visiting a common nuisance.
1:22 a.m.: Lakota Joseph Tibbett, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of maintaining a common nuisance.
Incidents
Dec. 30
5:39 p.m.: Battery reported in the 1000 block of N. Lincoln St.
8:05 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Laytons and CR 1100 S.
11:17 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 4500 block of S. Ind. 3.
Dec. 31
1:41 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 7300 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Dec. 23
5:30 p.m.: Jared F. Kocher, 29, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a hypodermic needle.
Dec. 25
4:44 a.m.: Juan D. Medina, 23, Bensalem, Pa., was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating with a BAC of .15 or more, and disorderly conduct.
7 p.m.: Briggs S. Willoughby, 54, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:47 p.m.: Michelle L. Campbell, 23, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
Dec. 26
10 p.m.: David B. Collins, 30, Metamora, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Dec. 28
10:10 a.m.: Jason L. Robinson, 35, Laurel, was arrested for non-payment of child support.
Dec. 30
7:15 a.m.: Austin L. McClure, 24, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Dec. 30
10:55 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of W. Central Ave.
5:39 p.m.: Battery reported in the 1000 block of N. Lincoln St.
Westport Fire Dept.
Dec. 30
8:44 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 9200 block of N. CR 750 E.
Westport Marshal
Dec. 30
4:49 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of S. Range St.
