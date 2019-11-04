Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Nov. 1
1:07 p.m.: Michelle Lee Weiskittel, 37, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:26 p.m.: Robert Allen Simmons, 45, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of S. Michigan Avenue on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
5:31 p.m.: Bradley A. Lewis, 35, Flat Rock, was arrested at CR 700 W. and 550 N. on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
5:46 p.m.: Erica Corbin, 41, Greensburg, was arrested at CR 700 W. and 550 N. on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
8:11 p.m. Bailey Jean Barnard, 18, Greensburg, was arrested in the 4400 block of W. CR 700 S. on an unspecified warrant.
8:46 p.m.: Dustin Jason Ragle, 26, Urbana, Illinois, was arrested at Monfort and Third on an unspecified warrant.
11:03 p.m.: Jesus Vidal-Martinez, 37, Greensburg, was arrested at Main and Sunset on preliminary charges of driving without a license, operating while intoxicated, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Nov. 2
1:03 a.m.: Deanna S. Durham, 49, Greensburg, was arrested at Ind. 3 and CR 350 W. on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
4:08 a.m.: Christopher Douglas Jones, 29, Metamora, was arrested on Lincoln Street on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
10:45 p.m.: Ali Marie Lannom, 24, Lebanon, Tennessee, was arrested at Ind. 3 and Freeland Road on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Nov. 3
1:24 a.m.: Trace Elliott Harmon, 23, Greensburg, was arrested at North and Monfort on preliminary charges of driving while suspended and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
2:46 a.m.: Zenda Stephenson, 49, Greensburg, was arrested at Broadway and Railroad on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
4:50 a.m.: Nelson Gonzalez, 43, Greensburg, was arrested at Broadway and First on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
8:17 a.m.: Gregory L. Washington II, 34, Indianapolis, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
1:24 p.m.: Calieb S. Goodman, 31, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Main Street on preliminary charges of criminal trespass, public intoxication, and residential entry.
Incidents
Nov. 1
11:41 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 100 block of W. CR 900 S.
4:21 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 400 block of E. Harrison Street.
Nov. 2
3:42 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at CR 100 N. and 250 W.
8:55 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Lake McCoy at the Crestwood Mobile Home Park.
10:05 p.m.: Battery reported in the 7400 block of W. CR 100 N.
Nov. 3
3:31 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1900 block of E. CR 820 S.
8:15 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1600 block of S. West Street.
Greensburg Police Department
Nov. 1
8:31 a.m.: Lines/poles down reported at Michigan and Millhousen.
3:19 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
Nov. 2
7:48 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.
10:05 p.m.: Battery reported in the 7400 block of W. CR 100 N.
Nov. 3
10:46 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 200 block of N. Franklin Street.
Adams Fire Department
Nov. 3
11:27 a.m.: Brush fire reported in the 6800 block of W. CR 300 N. Burney Fire Department also dispatched.
1:22 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 5500 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
Greensburg Fire Department
Nov. 1
6:01 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 1000 block of E. Main Street.
Nov. 3
10:46 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 200 block of N. Franklin Street.
