Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Aug. 14
8:33 a.m.: John David Wilson, 27, Columbus, was arrested on two warrants alleging failure to appear.
10:35 a.m.: Nicole R. Moorman, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on three warrants alleging probation violation.
11:14 a.m.: Michelle A. Imel, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on a warrant alleging probation violation.
5:07 p.m.: Noel Christopher Bulmer, 52, Greensburg, was arrested at CR 100 N. and 700 W. on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
5:37 p.m.: Christopher Ray Appleman, 28, Shelbyville, was arrested on two warrants alleging probation violation.
11:16 p.m.: Pauline A. Wheeler, 57, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of W. Fourth Street on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
Incidents
Aug. 14
8:13 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.
8:37 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 800 block of E. Jefferson Street, at Hidden Paradise Campground.
Greensburg Police Department
Aug. 14
9:59 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.
10:39 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported at East and Hendricks.
12:16 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of E. North Street.
2:02 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue.
8:04 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of E. North Street.
10:04 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
10:18 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1000 block of N. Broadway Street.
10:24 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Drive.
10:45 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1600 block of N. Franklin Street.
Aug. 15
3:24 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
Westport Marshal
Aug. 14
10:50 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 200 block of N. Ind. 3.
Greensburg Fire Department
Aug. 14
3 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue, at Honda Gate B.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.