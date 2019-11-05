Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Incidents
Nov. 4
9:41 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 300 block of N. CR 1000 W.
11:48 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.
5:28 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 300 block of S. Walnut Street, Westport.
Greensburg Police Department
Nov. 4
10:56 a.m.: Fraud reported in the 1500 block of N. Short Street.
4:26 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
4:38 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of W. Second Street.
6:27 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Westport Police Department
Nov. 4
Burney Fire Department
Nov. 4
9:41 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 300 block of N. CR 1000 W. The Hartsville Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene.
Millhousen Fire Department
Nov. 4
3:19 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 5100 block of S. CR 200 E.
Westport Fire Department
Nov. 4
3:34 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 200 block of S. Poplar Street.
