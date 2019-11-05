Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Incidents

Nov. 4

9:41 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 300 block of N. CR 1000 W.

11:48 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.

3:19 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 5100 block of S. CR 200 E.

3:34 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 200 block of S. Poplar Street, Westport.

5:28 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 300 block of S. Walnut Street, Westport.

11:10 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 200 block of S. Poplar Street, Westport.

Greensburg Police Department

Nov. 4

10:56 a.m.: Fraud reported in the 1500 block of N. Short Street.

4:26 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

4:38 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of W. Second Street.

6:27 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.

Westport Police Department

Nov. 4

Burney Fire Department

Nov. 4

9:41 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 300 block of N. CR 1000 W. The Hartsville Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene.

Millhousen Fire Department

Nov. 4

Westport Fire Department

Nov. 4

